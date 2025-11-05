The Vaud cantonal police have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body. Symbolbild: Keystone

Following the discovery of a dismembered body in Fedry (F), the investigation is focusing on a 39-year-old French woman from the canton of Vaud. The missing person's report of a Swiss national adds to the explosive nature of the case.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A mutilated male body has been found in Fedry (F) and is believed to be that of a 75-year-old Swiss man who has been missing since October 31.

A 39-year-old French woman from Sainte-Croix has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to her apartment and being linked to the disappearance of her landlord.

The investigation is cross-border: the prosecution is in France, while the Vaud security police are investigating in Switzerland. Show more

A resident of Sainte-Croix VD has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a body last Saturday in Fedry, France. The French woman is suspected of setting fire to her accommodation and of being involved in the disappearance of her landlord.

The 75-year-old Swiss national had been missing since October 31. However, the formal identification of the body had not yet been completed on Wednesday morning, according to the police.

The male body was discovered last Saturday in the small village of Fedry on the banks of the Saône, around 100 kilometers from Sainte-Croix. The body was mutilated, cut in two and covered in a white substance, according to the public prosecutor of Vesoul (F), Arnaud Grécourt, on Tuesday.

Wounds indicate a fight

He had "a burn on his back, several wounds on his skull, on one hand, on the cervical vertebrae and on his torso", the prosecutor continued. "The wounds to the hands indicate defensive wounds. Several of the wounds found suggest the use of a sharp instrument."

According to the initial results of the autopsy, the victim died of bleeding from a stab wound to the chest. His body was dismembered after death.

On Sunday, the apartment that the missing man had rented to the 39-year-old French woman caught fire. The occupant was arrested shortly afterwards by Swiss customs officials. She has been remanded in custody, according to reports. The presumption of innocence applies.

As the body was found in France, the criminal investigation is being conducted by the court in Vesoul. On the Vaud side, the public prosecutor's office has transferred the investigation on cantonal territory to the inspectors of the security police.