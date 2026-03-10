A planned revision of the hunting regulations is causing a ruckus in the Bernese Hunters' Association. Symbolbild: Keystone

Numerous Bernese hunters accuse their association president of having ignored them in a reform process. He counters - and speaks of an "underhand" campaign.

Gabriela Beck

The planned revision of the hunting ordinance in the canton of Bern has triggered a fierce conflict within the hunting community. Numerous hunters accuse the President of the Bernese Hunters' Association, National Councillor (Die Mitte) Lorenz Hess, of having insufficiently involved the grassroots in the reform process. Hess sharply rejects the criticism and speaks of "fact-free propaganda".

The dispute was triggered by proposals from cantonal hunting inspector Nicole Imesch. She wants to reorganize the hunting seasons: Instead of hunting spread over several months, interrupted only by three closed days per week, in future fixed hunting blocks are to apply to most animal species at the same time. Many hunters criticize the reform as unnecessary and difficult to reconcile with work and everyday life.

Opposition is not only directed against the hunting inspectorate, but also against the association's leadership. Caricatures are circulating in the scene showing Hess as being "on a leash" from the authorities, writes the "Berner Zeitung". In the anonymously organized group "Initiative Berner Jagd", he is accused of having lost touch with the grassroots and of having passed on important information too late.

At the center of a dispute among Bernese hunters: National Councillor Lorenz Hess, President of the Bernese Hunters' Association (archive). KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer

Associations had the opportunity to comment

Hess disagrees. The board was informed about the main features of the revision at an early stage, says the long-serving association president. The associations had had several opportunities to comment - including at an extraordinary presidents' conference and via a questionnaire on the revision.

Nevertheless, the conflict escalated. In December, 17 of Bern's 29 hunting clubs wrote identical letters directly to Christoph Ammann, member of the cantonal government. They declared that they felt "not adequately represented" by the association in the ongoing process. Hess' predecessor Peter Zenklusen also later wrote a critical letter and spoke of "broad opposition" within the hunting community.

Hess rejects this portrayal. Some association presidents have allowed themselves to be instrumentalized in the general uncertainty, he says. Moreover, the surveys of hunters cited are not representative.

There is a "war" on the board

The tone in the association is now rough. According to insiders, there is a "war" within the board after internal documents were allegedly leaked to the grassroots. Some critics are calling for the resignation of the President - mostly anonymously.

Hess also firmly counters these accusations. An association president can neither "wave through" nor block a revision in the consultation process. He describes rumors that he drafted the reform himself as "unsurpassable in terms of underhandedness".

Nevertheless, premature dismissal seems unlikely. Hess has been elected until 2027 and has announced that he will not stand again after that. A corresponding motion for the next delegates' meeting in April has not yet been submitted.