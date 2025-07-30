  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Police operation in Brugg AG Argument between men escalates - shot fired

Sven Ziegler

30.7.2025

The Aargau cantonal police deployed. (symbolic image)
The Aargau cantonal police deployed. (symbolic image)
KEYSTONE

On Tuesday evening, an argument broke out between two men in Brugg AG. For reasons that are not yet clear, a shot was fired.

30.07.2025, 10:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A shot was fired in Brugg AG on Tuesday evening.
  • The reason was an argument between two men.
  • The police arrived with a large contingent.
Show more

The incident took place at around 7.45 p.m. on Tuesday at Neumarktplatz in Brugg AG. Passers-by reported a loud argument between two men to the police, followed by a gunshot.

The police deployed several patrols and launched a wide-ranging manhunt. The officers did not initially find anyone at the scene. A short time later, a 47-year-old Moroccan man, who was presumably involved in the dispute, returned to Neumarktplatz.

In the course of the search, a 35-year-old Swiss man was stopped and arrested. He was visibly agitated at the time of the check and is suspected of having drawn a pistol he was carrying and fired a shot during the dispute. However, the gun was only loaded with blank cartridges. No one was therefore injured. There are no indications of a connection to the incident on April 26, 2025 in Brugg.

The Aargau cantonal police have opened an investigation. The public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation.