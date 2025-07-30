The Aargau cantonal police deployed. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

On Tuesday evening, an argument broke out between two men in Brugg AG. For reasons that are not yet clear, a shot was fired.

Sven Ziegler

The incident took place at around 7.45 p.m. on Tuesday at Neumarktplatz in Brugg AG. Passers-by reported a loud argument between two men to the police, followed by a gunshot.

The police deployed several patrols and launched a wide-ranging manhunt. The officers did not initially find anyone at the scene. A short time later, a 47-year-old Moroccan man, who was presumably involved in the dispute, returned to Neumarktplatz.

In the course of the search, a 35-year-old Swiss man was stopped and arrested. He was visibly agitated at the time of the check and is suspected of having drawn a pistol he was carrying and fired a shot during the dispute. However, the gun was only loaded with blank cartridges. No one was therefore injured. There are no indications of a connection to the incident on April 26, 2025 in Brugg.

The Aargau cantonal police have opened an investigation. The public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation.