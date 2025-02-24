A dispute is raging between the municipality and the canton. sda

The municipality of Zollikon ZH is defending itself against the planned landfill site in the Brunnenwisen area with an unusual campaign. It is calling on citizens to submit their own objections to the canton.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zollikon ZH is fighting against the planned Brunnenwisen landfill site in the local recreation area.

The municipal council is calling on the population to submit individual objections.

The canton examines all feedback, but at the same time emphasizes that the content is more important than the number. Show more

The municipality of Zollikon is mobilizing its population against the planned landfill site in the Brunnenwisen recreational area.

The canton of Zurich is planning new landfill sites as part of a partial revision of the structure plan - including the approximately 20-hectare area between Zollikerberg and Binz. This was reported by the "Zürichsee-Zeitung".

Back in April 2024, municipal president Sascha Ullmann (GLP) announced that he would "fight back with all means at his disposal". Now the municipal council is going one step further and officially calling on the public to submit individual objections to the site.

To this end, the municipality has published sample templates on its website, which citizens only need to sign and send off. Detailed instructions also make the process easier.

The concerns of the municipality of Zollikon are manifold

"We have received many inquiries from concerned residents who want to know how they can oppose the landfill plans," says Dorian Selz (GLP), head of building and municipal councillor, to the "Zürichsee-Zeitung" newspaper.

In collaboration with the "DepoNie-Zollikon" interest group, arguments were collected at round tables and used to formulate the objections.

The municipality's concerns are manifold: the Brunnenwisen area is a valuable biotope with rare and protected species such as amphibians, snails, lichens, fungi and mosses.

In addition, the planned location is less than 100 meters away from a residential area - a clear violation of the canton's criteria.

Bends too tight, roads too narrow

The municipal council also criticized the traffic connections: Tight bends, narrow roads and the proximity to densely populated neighborhoods would make it massively difficult for trucks to get to and from the site.

When asked, the canton of Zurich was cautious about the municipality's approach. The building directorate emphasized that it was not the number of objections, but their substantive arguments that were decisive.

The public consultation on the structure plan will run until mid-March. The cantonal council will then decide on the final landfill sites.

