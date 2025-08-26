The Patrouille Suisse will not be performing at the ESAF. sda

The Patrouille Suisse will not be performing at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival in Mollis at the end of August. An open dispute has broken out between the army and the OC of the mega-event about the reasons for the cancellation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Patrouille Suisse has been disinvited for the Swiss Wrestling Festival.

The official reasons are sustainability, safety and visitor numbers.

In the social media, the cancellation caused fierce criticism. Show more

The Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) in Mollis was supposed to be one of the highlights of the year for Patrouille Suisse. But this will not happen: the famous jet squadron has been disinvited. As SkyNews.ch first reported, the decision is causing heated discussions.

Nils "Jamie" Hämmerli, commander of the Patrouille Suisse, explained that the entire annual planning had been geared towards the ESAF. The organizing committee's application had been submitted and approved by the air force. "But a few months ago, we were disinvited again by the OC - with reference to sustainability," says Hämmerli. The squadron emphasizes that it fully offsets CO₂ emissions and flies partly with fossil-free kerosene.

OC President Jakob Kamm rejects this claim in an interview with the "Aargauer Zeitung". The decision to forego a performance was made three years ago. There were several reasons for this: safety concerns, the already large number of visitors and uncertainties regarding the promised Army Man Days.

Patrouille Suisse has been to ESAF several times

It was also assumed at the time that the Patrouille Suisse would perform at the Zigairmeet air show in Mollis in 2026. "They could fly here every day for all I care," emphasizes Kamm - but not everyone in the valley shares this enthusiasm.

The decision was particularly disappointing for the Mollis Hunter Club. Members had been looking forward to the traditional training session over the airfield, which was also canceled. A storm of indignation followed on social media in mid-August.

The Patrouille Suisse has taken part in the Swiss Wrestling Festival several times in the past, most recently in Estavayer in 2016. But the formation's days are numbered anyway: The Swiss Air Force will decommission the last F-5 Tigers by 2027 at the latest. This should also seal the future of the legendary squadron.