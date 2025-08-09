The St. Gallen cantonal police were called out on Saturday night following an escalated dispute with fatal consequences. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

On Saturday, a 54-year-old man from Sri Lanka died in a violent incident in St. Gallen. A 40-year-old Italian man was seriously injured and taken to hospital. He was arrested.

Dominik Müller

At around 0.45 a.m. on Saturday night, the St. Gallen emergency and operations control center received several reports from third parties that a physical altercation was in progress on Langgasse.

According to the police report, the police patrols that arrived a short time later found two seriously injured men with cuts. A 54-year-old man from Sri Lanka was resuscitated on the spot by the police and then by the emergency services. He died at the scene due to his serious injuries.

A 40-year-old Italian man was seriously injured and taken to hospital by the ambulance service. He was arrested. Both men are resident in the canton of St. Gallen.

The St. Gallen cantonal police have opened an investigation under the direction of the public prosecutor's office of the canton of St. Gallen.