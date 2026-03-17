FDP National Councillor Philippe Natermod and SP National Councillor Barbara Gysi. Picture: Keystone / Imago blue News

A doctor's certificate after ten minutes? A few years ago, an RTS investigation raised doubts about the informative value of doctors' certificates. Now middle-class politicians are calling for medical confidentiality to be relaxed.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you An RTS investigation revealed that some doctors were issuing medical certificates after just a few minutes - sometimes for completely unknown patients.

FDP National Councillor Philippe Nantermod is therefore calling for medical confidentiality to be relaxed so that employers can take better action against false medical certificates.

The Federal Council considers the initiative to be superfluous and refers to existing legal possibilities.

There is fierce opposition from the left: SP National Councillor Barbara Gysi speaks of mistrust of the medical profession and a problem that hardly exists. Show more

For weeks, Germany has been discussing whether employees are sick too often - and whether politicians need stricter rules for doctors' certificates. This debate has also been going on in Switzerland for some time.

It was triggered by an investigation by the French-speaking Swiss television station RTS. The program "Mise à point" had caught several doctors issuing a medical certificate to strangers for an undocumented illness after barely ten minutes. Some sick notes lasted ten, sometimes even 30 days.

This alarmed the Neuchâtel FDP National Councillor Philippe Nantermod. Four years ago, he requested a report from the Federal Council on the extent of the problem in Switzerland. The government complied with the request from parliament, listened to doctors and trade unions - and came to the conclusion that the problem was manageable.

Not everyone was satisfied. Behind closed doors in parliament, there was soon talk of a "courtesy report" - an allusion to the alleged courtesy reports in doctors' surgeries. Nantermod sought support from party colleagues and managed to get a parliamentary committee to submit a new motion on the subject.

Proposal calls for a softening of medical confidentiality

This calls for nothing less than a weakening of medical confidentiality. The Federal Council should examine "all suitable measures" to combat negligently issued or false medical certificates. In concrete terms, this means that doctors should have to provide information about health restrictions at the request of employers or social authorities - insofar as these are relevant to the ability to work.

The aim of the proposal is to protect employers and social insurance companies from unjustified burdens. In addition, sick employees should be able to be reintegrated more quickly. However, it has already been virtually decided that employers should still not receive information about diagnoses or medical histories.

Federal Council opposes the proposal

The Federal Council rejects the idea. It considers the current laws to be sufficient - employers can already take action against dubious medical certificates, for example by means of a medical examination or the obligation to provide a medical certificate from the first day of illness.

The current law also allows doctors to provide information about a person's ability to work with their consent. Medical confidentiality is therefore not a real obstacle.

"Distrust of doctors": Left rejects initiative

Opposition comes from the left. When asked, St. Gallen SP National Councillor Barbara Gysi denies that testimonials of courtesy are a widespread problem. The Federal Council comes to the same conclusion. According to its report, such cases are rare: Between 1984 and 2024, there was an average of only 1.66 convictions per year under Article 318 of the Criminal Code - which criminalizes false medical testimony and provides for up to three years in prison or a fine.

Social Democrat Gysi also criticizes the fact that the proposal aims to relax the duty of confidentiality towards employers and social authorities. "This expresses mistrust of the medical profession," she says.

If the initiative is approved today, the Federal Council will have to draw up a draft law. Parliament will then discuss the request again. As soon as the National Council and Council of States have reached the same decision, a referendum can also be held against it.