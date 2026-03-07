In Zurich, streetcars with advertisements for "Turkish Airline "s and "Chair" are causing political controversy. (symbolic image) sda

Airline advertising on Zurich streetcars is causing controversy: The Greens criticize them as harmful to the climate, while the middle classes defend the revenue for public transport.

In Zurich, advertising on two streetcars is currently causing discussion: One advertises "Turkish Airlines", the other "Chair". Highly visible advertising for airlines - and a wrong signal for the Greens.

"Flight advertising is absurd, because our goal is to reduce gray emissions. Accordingly, there should be no more flying. We already have a lot of people flying. If we continue to promote it, it won't have a positive impact. I think the city of Zurich should take responsibility for this," Dominik Waser, local councillor for the Green Party, toldTeleZüri.

The eye-catching streetcars have only been on the road for a short time. According to the report, such campaigns cost around 300,000 francs. When asked by "TeleZüri", VBZ wrote: "Our offer for advertising in our vehicles is basically open to all interested advertising customers in compliance with the relevant guidelines."

"More common sense"

Several political initiatives on the subject of advertising in public spaces are currently pending. While left-wing parties are calling for stricter rules, middle-class representatives are insisting on economic common sense.

"We need less hysteria and more common sense. Advertising revenue finances the streetcars, one of the most environmentally friendly means of transportation we have. And let's be honest: nobody looks at the advertising on the streetcar and then says: 'Oh, once again advertising for flights - I'm going on another flight'," says Andreas Egli, FDP local councillor.

The streetcars will remain on the road in Zurich for a few more weeks. The one with the advertisement for Turkish Airlines is expected to run until after the summer vacations.