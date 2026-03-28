The planned opening of a McDonald's branch on Zurich's Limmatquai is meeting with resistance. Symbolbild: Keystone

Oscar winner Emma Thompson is also getting involved in the debate about the planned McDonald's on Zurich's Limmatquai. She is supporting a petition against the project.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hollywood star Emma Thompson is supporting a petition against a planned McDonald's on Zurich's Limmatquai.

Residents are fighting the project legally on the grounds of monument protection, noise and waste.

The decision lies with the building appeal court. Show more

British Oscar winner Emma Thompson is opposing the planned fast-food restaurant in the building at Limmatquai 48. She has signed a petition against the lease by owner Swiss Life, reports the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. Around 1600 people are already supporting the petition.

Background: Although Swiss Life has signed a long-term rental agreement with McDonald's, local residents are blocking the project. They are fighting back with appeals and a petition against possible structural changes to the listed building as well as against noise and waste.

Thompson knows the area well - she stayed at the Hotel Storchen opposite last year and raved about the "view that has remained unchanged for centuries" in an email obtained by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. She calls putting a McDonald's there an "act of self-harm". Her hope is "that this justified and necessary petition will bring about a rethink".

Actress Emma Thompson is a thorn in the side of the McDonald's plans in Zurich. Keystone

Case before the building appeal court

Prominent local voices are also speaking out. Grossmünster pastor Christian Walti wrote on Instagram: "This brand, the smell of frying and the immense waste are not in keeping with the beautiful Limmatquai."

The case is currently before the cantonal building appeal court. If the decision is negative, the opponents intend to appeal to the Federal Supreme Court. McDonald's, on the other hand, emphasizes that the project has been approved and is specifically tailored to the location.

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