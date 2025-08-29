Faced with demands from the authorities: the Buchenholz campsite in Steinen SZ. Google Street View

A traditional campsite in the canton of Schwyz is to be greatly reduced in size. The operators feel they are being ignored - and are considering legal action.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of Schwyz is demanding that the Buchenhof campsite be restored to its legally approved status of 1987.

The operators are taking legal action against the plans and criticizing the authorities' approach.

The Department of the Environment emphasizes that the operator has been informed for years. Show more

In the canton of Schwyz, land-use planning has triggered heated discussions. The bone of contention is the Buchenhof campsite in Steinen. The reason: according to the current plans, the campsite must be restored to its legally approved status of 1987, as reported by the "Bote der Urschweiz" newspaper.

According to the authorities, only 100 caravans will be allowed to stay there permanently from April to October, plus 30 spaces for passers-by. There are currently around 200 pitches in use all year round. The canton's concept is intended to protect the Sägel/Lauerzersee moorland area.

The operator of the site has now reacted via a lawyer and is opposing the plans: the Buchenhof has existed in an approved special construction zone since 1962, in which caravans and infrastructure are zoned. They point to three stars in the camping ranking - the fourth was only lost because of the nearby highway.

Criticism of the authorities' approach

According to the operator, the authorities' actions are particularly offensive: They were literally "blindsided" by the media publication of the cantonal ideas before there was even a legally binding decision. "So far, there are only ideas from officials and the federal government," the lawyer is quoted as saying in the report. Nothing has been legally decided yet.

The operators also criticize the fact that such a procedure is unusual: "Normally, representations that are yet to be set in motion would not be communicated via the media - especially not by cantonal department heads," it continues. All legal options are being kept open and a corresponding statement will be made in the official proceedings.

"Chances of success are very low"

The Schwyz Department of the Environment counters that the operator has been aware of the differences between the current status and the approved status since 2017. According to Annemarie Sandor, the responsible project manager, he was only reminded of the dismantling obligation last week. The decision was made after years of discussions with the relevant departments and the municipality.

The approved pedestrian areas in the west of the site may only be operated without electricity and water connections. Nevertheless, the aim is to negotiate with the federal government to achieve a relaxation: 50 pitches with electricity and water and year-round operation of the seasonal pitches would be the goal.

However, Sandor puts this into perspective: "We consider the chances of success of these renewed negotiations to be very low."

