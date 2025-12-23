The Hotel Victoria is located right next to Brig train station. Screenshot Google Maps

The major project around Brig railroad station is coming later than planned - and is causing massive opposition. Hotelier Reto Steiner has announced that he will take the matter to the Federal Supreme Court if necessary.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The renovation of Brig railroad station will not start until 2028 at the earliest and will therefore be delayed by around two years.

Hotelier Reto Steiner is defending himself against the loss of parking spaces and is threatening to take the matter to the Federal Supreme Court.

Local politicians are also increasingly calling for a fundamental revision of the project. Show more

The train station project in Brig is not progressing as planned. The start of construction for the renovation, which will cost around 100 million Swiss francs, is now only scheduled for 2028, with completion three years later. Originally, construction should have started much earlier.

Hotelier Reto Steiner, who runs the Hotel Victoria, is among those affected by the delay - and by the project itself. He sharply criticizes the plans: "The project is neutering our business," Steiner told the "Walliser Boten" newspaper. If no solution is found, he is prepared to take legal action "all the way to the federal court".

Parking spaces and winter garden affected

The municipality of Brig-Glis, the canton of Valais and Matterhorn Gotthard Infrastruktur AG are responsible for the renovation, which will cost around 100 million francs. Parts of a private property right up to the building wall are to be used for the conversion. In concrete terms, a conservatory and seven outdoor parking spaces would have to make way.

Steiner considers this step to be contradictory. "On the one hand, the building and zoning regulations require parking spaces, but on the other hand, we are now to be deprived of all of them," he says. This is disproportionate and ultimately arbitrary.

In addition to the hotel, the building in question also houses restaurants, a dental practice, a medical practice and apartments. The loss of parking spaces for coach travelers, which make up a central part of the business, is particularly problematic. Around 40 percent of turnover is generated with group travel. "Without parking spaces, without a handling area, it will be difficult to run the hotel profitably," says Steiner. It would also no longer be possible to unload luggage at short notice in future. "Our building will be devalued."

He gave the city the green light for the planning more than ten years ago, Steiner told the "Boten" newspaper. At the time, he was promised solutions that would make expropriation unnecessary. "We are still waiting for this solution today."

Silence since the beginning of the year

The condominium owners' association has now submitted two objections: one against the railroad project itself and another against the redesign of the station square and the municipal traffic routes. In both cases, there are doubts as to whether the project justifies an overriding public interest. The petitions speak of "100 million francs without any recognizable added value for the traffic situation".

Negotiations at the beginning of the year failed to produce any results. Since then, there has been radio silence, says Steiner. The infrastructure company points out that issues relating to the traffic concept are not part of the project and that expropriation is not even envisaged. The approval procedure under the leadership of the municipality is responsible for these points.

However, criticism of the project is growing. Bruges SVP councillor Michael Graber publicly called for a fundamental revision. Experts have also recently called for alternatives to be seriously examined. Graber sums up what many people think: the investment of 100 million francs does not solve a single existing problem.

Steiner takes a similar view - and goes even further. He announces that he will take the project to the Federal Supreme Court if necessary. "The chances of success are uncertain," he says. "But at least we can delay the nonsensical project."

First, however, he hopes that the city council will take another critical look at the project. Before the financing vote, it was not clear to many that the concrete project would be approved in this form.

Note: In an initial version, the Hotel Victoria in Basel was shown by mistake. We have corrected the error and apologize.