The Aargau pupil with cerebral palsy is to attend a special education class in the canton in the coming school year. (archive picture) Bild: Keystone

An Aargau pupil with a disability is to be transferred to a special education class despite an interim UN decision. However, Justice Minister Beat Jans considers the UN decision to be legally binding.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A pupil with a disability from the canton of Aargau is to be transferred to a special remedial class.

Media spokeswoman Simone Strub Larcher announced that the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court will thus be enforced.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child had ordered the Federal Supreme Court ruling to be suspended until the end of the current proceedings.

According to Justice Minister Beat Jans, the measures ordered by the UN are legally binding. Show more

Despite the UN interim ruling, a pupil with a disability from the canton of Aargau is to be transferred to a special education class. According to Justice Minister Beat Jans, however, the measures ordered by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child are legally binding and must therefore be implemented.

The Aargau Department of Education, Culture and Sport has reserved a place in a special school for the pupil with disabilities. The aim is to transfer the pupil at the start of the new school year, according to a report in the Sonntags-Zeitung newspaper when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday.

Media spokeswoman Simone Strub Larcher announced that the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court would thus be implemented. The implementation is based on the conviction "that a specialized offer at a special school is the best for the child's well-being, both in terms of learning and social inclusion".

UN against federal court ruling

A United Nations (UN) Committee on the Rights of the Child had ruled otherwise. It had ordered the Federal Court ruling to be suspended until the end of the current proceedings. In the meantime, the girl should continue to attend a mainstream school.

The UN's instruction must be complied with, as was stated in Federal Councillor Jans' response to a question from SVP National Councillor Mauro Tuena. Last Monday, the Minister of Justice emphasized the legally binding nature of the measures ordered by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child.

The Aargau authorities take a different view: according to spokeswoman Strub Larcher, the decision of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child is not binding. According to her assessment, at least another two years will probably pass before a definitive ruling is available. The current situation is "no longer sustainable" from the point of view of the best interests of the child.

Disability organization against the authorities' assessment

According to Aargau's argumentation, the specialized offer at a special school is the best for the pupil's well-being, both in terms of learning and social inclusion. Not all schools have the necessary equipment and specialized teaching and support staff to do justice to children with severe disabilities.

The umbrella organization of Swiss disability organizations "Inclusion Handicap" does not share the authority's assessment. It is of the opinion that children with disabilities generally benefit most from school if they attend a mainstream class.

With the "We claim" project, "Inclusion Handicap" is taking legal action on behalf of people with disabilities and is supporting the pupil's family in taking legal action against the pupil's transfer to a special school.