The bone of contention: this fountain is at the center of the current discussions. Screenshot TVO

A village fountain that has gone unnoticed for decades has led to a bitter conflict in Bettwiesen TG. It's about property rights, monument protection and questions of power in the local council.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Although the village fountain in Bettwiesen TG stands on private land, it has long been treated as municipal property.

An application to move it led to rejection, a halt to construction and the intervention of the monument protection authorities.

The High Court recently confirmed that Mayor Marcolin did not commit a punishable defamation. Show more

The dispute over the village fountain in Bettwiesen in the canton of Thurgau has been dragging on for years - and has now become a legal and political long-running issue.

As reported by the "Wiler Nachrichten" newspaper, the fountain is located on the property of Andreas and Franziska Pustiasi. In 2022, Andreas Pustiasi applied to have the structure moved as it was significantly obstructing the view of the main road.

"You almost stand on the fountain several times when maneuvering," he also told the regional broadcaster TVO. This endangered not only himself, but also other road users.

The question of ownership caused confusion right from the start. The municipality had long treated the fountain as its own cultural asset and took care of its maintenance. However, it later emerged that it was legally owned by the landowner - a case of the so-called accession principle.

Councillor removed from office

Pustiasi suggested that the fountain, including the figures, be moved professionally and that the municipality should bear the costs. Due to the high costs, the municipal council refused. Instead, construction was halted and the work of art was placed under super-provisional monument protection. An external expert opinion confirmed the protected status.

The case became particularly explosive due to the role of Franziska Pustiasi, who was Vice President of the municipal council until March 2025. Although she stepped aside during consultations, municipal president Patrick Marcolin saw a "conflict of roles" and spoke of a "loss of trust" in the council, as the "Thurgauer Zeitung" writes.

Pustiasi was removed from office and also resigned from the municipal council in June 2025. "I was simply shocked," she said at the time.

Andreas Pustiasi's motion caused a scandal. Screenshot TVO

The Pustiasi couple also filed criminal charges against the municipal clerk - accusations of defamation and slander due to discrepancies in the minutes of a meeting at the end of 2024. But this dispute did not bring any success for the family either.

Now the case has a new chapter, as the "Thurgauer Zeitung" continues. On 21 August, the Thurgau High Court dismissed an appeal against the Frauenfeld public prosecutor's decision. It came to the conclusion that Mayor Marcolin had not made any criminal statements.

In a statement, the municipality declared that it "takes note" of the decision and considers the proceedings to be "closed". The Pustiasi family now only has recourse to the Federal Supreme Court.