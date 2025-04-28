The Rosinli above Lake Pfäffikon in the Zurich Oberland is open again. Google Maps

Following the closure of the Rosinli excursion restaurant in Adetswil ZH, the business is celebrating its reopening after two months. But not everyone is happy. The former tenant is furious and lets everyone know.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Rosinli excursion restaurant in Adetswil ZH celebrates a surprising comeback under new management after bankruptcy and closure.

The former tenant is furious about the reopening, is making serious accusations against the bankruptcy office and has filed complaints with the district court in Pfäffikon ZH.

Bad weather, high energy costs and falling visitor numbers are cited as reasons for the previous closure, but the owner is now optimistic about the future. Show more

Hardly anyone had expected this: Just in time for the rising spring temperatures, the Rosinli excursion restaurant in Adetswil ZH is celebrating a surprising comeback. In mid-March, the bankruptcy office in Pfäffikon ZH had sealed the doors - the tenant at the time was bankrupt. But now a breath of fresh air is blowing on the mountain: a new manager is ensuring that life is returning.

As "Zuerioberland24" reports, the owner informs us about the turbulent times in a notice at the entrance: "After the difficult experiences with the last tenant, which almost led us to ruin, we are now forced to bake smaller rolls." In concrete terms, this means fewer staff, simpler cuisine - but still run with passion.

Ex-tenant angry

Not everyone in the Zurich Oberland is happy about this. The former tenant is anything but enthusiastic about the sudden reopening. He rails on the restaurant's website: "The restaurant was reopened without our knowledge." On March 18, he had launched a crowdfunding campaign to save the restaurant - a good 6,000 francs were raised. However, the money was "unjustifiably confiscated" by the bankruptcy office and is now to flow into the bankruptcy estate, he complains on Gofundme. An appeal against this is currently underway at the district court in Pfäffikon ZH.

According to the former tenant, the bankruptcy office sold the entire inventory - allegedly worth over CHF 100,000 - to the owner for a "ridiculous CHF 5,000". "This approach is massively damaging to the creditors and to us," he writes on the website. He has also lodged an appeal against this decision. No further statements will be made until the court decision.

What went wrong at the Rosinli?

The fact that a restaurant in such a fantastic location has stumbled raises questions. On the website, the closure was justified by the poor summer and winter. In an interview with the "Zürcher Oberländer " newspaper, the former tenant also cited increased energy prices and declining visitor numbers as the main problems. Nevertheless, he had hoped until the end that he would be able to continue running the Rosinli - in vain.

Despite the restaurant's difficult past, the owner is optimistic. In her letter on the front door, she praises the new manager: "Thanks to her many years of experience in the restaurant business and her training in accounting, we are convinced that she will make the Rosinli flourish again with a great deal of commitment and fresh energy."