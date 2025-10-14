There was a disruption on the Biel-Grenchen Süd line on Tuesday morning. SBB

There was a disruption to the overhead lines between Biel and Grenchen Süd on Tuesday morning. Commuters can expect cancellations, replacement buses and delays on the S20.

Petar Marjanović

On Tuesday morning, SBB reported a disruption on the line between Biel/Bienne and Grenchen Süd. According to the railroad company, the cause is a defective overhead line. Travelers must therefore expect delays and train cancellations.

The S20, which runs from Biel via Grenchen Süd to Olten, is particularly affected. Several connections have already been canceled and SBB is organizing replacement buses.

A catenary fault occurs when the overhead line is damaged, via which the purely electrically powered SBB trains draw their electricity. As up to 15,000 volts flow in the lines, special teams must first ensure that there is no residual voltage before repairs can begin. Only then can operations be resumed - which leads to longer waiting times and service interruptions.