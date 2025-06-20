Pride takes place in Zurich on Saturday. (archive picture) Keystone

Zurich Pride is losing support - both politically and financially. After the Milchjugend, companies are also pulling out. Criticism of commercialism and a lack of attitude is growing louder.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Milchjugend is withdrawing from Zurich Pride this year - due to a lack of clarity about its political orientation.

The decision is exemplary of the growing criticism of the commercialization of the event and reflects the dwindling support in the community.

Financial losses and a less visible demonstration route also put additional pressure on Pride. Show more

Milchjugend, one of the best-known queer youth organizations in Switzerland, is staying away from Zurich Pride this year. In a statement on Instagram, the organization justifies the decision with fundamental doubts: they no longer know exactly what Zurich Pride actually stands for politically. The Milchjugend wants to use its scarce resources in a more "targeted" way.

The withdrawal is causing a stir in the community. While some find the decision courageous, others are calling for more clarity in the criticism. "Sounds like a vague statement," comments one user. SP National Councillor Anna Rosenwasser praised the move: "Nice that you are offering an alternative without bashing." However, she herself announced in Blick that she wanted to take part in Pride - also as a sign of support for trans people: "At the moment, a lot of outrage is being generated with false claims, especially about trans people. We must not fall for this agitation."

The Milchjugend's decision is exemplary of a development that many in the scene are observing: Individual groups and people are increasingly distancing themselves from Zurich Pride. The increasing commercialization in particular is being met with criticism. Companies are using rainbow colors without really showing their commitment to queer causes - this is the criticism.

Small Prides in Chur, Lichtensteig and Glarus

Not only the Milchjugend, but also other activists are looking for political alternatives. In the federal capital, for example, CSD Bern has established itself as an "anti-capitalist" counter-event. At the end of May, over 1000 people took to the streets - with clear demands: Protection from queer-hostile violence and criticism of "rainbow marketing" by corporations. In Zurich, the CSD takes place one week after the official Pride.

New formats have also emerged in smaller towns. In Toggenburg, for example, anyone who loves lesbians or feels non-binary was able to take part in a "mini-pride" in Lichtensteig SG in April 2025. According to media reports, around 700 people attended the demonstration.

Companies cancel sponsorship contributions

However, pressure is not only coming from the left. Right-wing campaigns are also making life difficult for Pride. Following Donald Trump's election victory in the USA, international corporations have begun to cancel or scale back their diversity programs - for fear of economic losses.

In Switzerland, Zurich Pride is also feeling the effects of this: according to the NZZ, this year's budget is over 150,000 francs short. Savings are being made on technology, tents and big stage acts.

Nevertheless, Zurich Pride wants to make a statement. The parade on Saturday starts as planned at 1 pm on Helvetiaplatz. However, the route will not lead through central Zurich streets, but rather past the city center - via Paradeplatz and General-Guisan-Quai to Landiwiese. This does not go down well in the community. Many are calling for more visibility in public spaces.

In terms of content, this year's motto is "Together for our health". Pride commemorates 40 years of the fight against HIV/Aids in Switzerland - and calls for improvements in the healthcare system.