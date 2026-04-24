Jean-Francois Meylan presented his report on the contracts awarded by Valérie Dittli on Friday. Keystone

Valérie Dittli, a member of the Vaud cantonal government, had reached an agreement whereby a criminal complaint filed against her was withdrawn. This provided in particular for the payment of CHF 10,000 from public funds to the complainant.

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Former cantonal judge Jean-François Meylan, who had been commissioned by the State Council to conduct the investigation, presented his report on Friday on the awarding of suspicious contracts by Dittli. These had been awarded to Jean-Claude Mathey, the former president of the Rural Land Commission, after he had withdrawn a criminal complaint against her.

Meylan was able to prove the existence of such a written agreement. The Council of State had never been informed of this.

The State Council responded by stating that Ms. Dittli had lied and disposed of public funds without informing it. The relationship of trust with Dittli had been impaired as a result and was difficult to restore.