69-year-old man dies Diver dies in accident in Lake Thun

SDA

3.7.2025 - 10:35

A diver died near Gunten on Lake Thun on Wednesday.
A diver died near Gunten on Lake Thun on Wednesday.
Archive image: Keystone

Keystone-SDA

03.07.2025, 10:35

A 69-year-old man died in a diving accident in Lake Thun on Wednesday evening. He had got into difficulties near Gunten for an unclear reason, as the Bern cantonal police reported today.

According to initial findings, he was on a dive together with another diver. The partner and third parties were able to rescue the unconscious man from the water and administer first aid.

Despite their efforts, the man died on the spot. According to the police, he was a Swiss national from the canton of Bern. An investigation into the circumstances of the accident has been launched under the direction of the Oberland regional public prosecutor's office.

