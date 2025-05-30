Divisional Commander Raynald Droz addressed the public at the media conference in Blatten VS with powerful words - and was barely heard. His message struck a nerve and appealed for solidarity.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the media conference in Blatten, Divisional Officer Raynald Droz spoke in French - his urgent message of solidarity went largely unheeded.

He showed understanding for the soldiers' frustration at not being able to intervene for the time being because the situation was too dangerous.

Droz has been an experienced crisis figure since the coronavirus pandemic and has held the rank of divisional commander since the beginning of 2025. Show more

At the media conference on the situation in Blatten VS on Friday afternoon, the President of the Swiss Confederation, representatives of the canton and commune, and the army - represented by Divisional Commander Raynald Droz - all made appearances.

However, his words were almost drowned out because he spoke in French - and were largely ignored by the predominantly German-speaking media. Yet his short message had a lot to offer.

At first, Droz remained matter-of-fact. In a sober tone, he explained the military processes: which units had been activated, what resources were available and how closely the army was working with the civilian authorities.

Droz speaks of the "fighting community"

But then he switched to a more emotional tone - to those sentences that did not provide any new information, but offered orientation. With pathos, Droz recalled the core mission of the army in such moments: solidarity.

"Whether it's Valais, Ticino, La Chaux-de-Fonds or any other part of the country - when a disaster strikes, someone from our ranks is always directly affected. Then we all act as if it were a member of our own family," he said.

It is this camaraderie, this "military combat community" that guides the army's actions. "We are here - and we will stay here. Because today we are all Blatten. Serving our country means that we are always there when the population needs us," Droz continued. Words that also carry weight because they address a real frustration.

Soldiers were unable to help immediately

As blue News learned on Wednesday evening, the army was ready for action right from the start. However, because it was unclear for a long time how dangerous a deployment would be for members of the army or civil defense forces, no deployment order could be given at first. Droz also openly addressed this reluctance.

"I sense a certain frustration," he said on Friday afternoon. "The frustration of not being able to do more. Being held back by a nature that forces its own pace on us."

Droz is no stranger to crises in Switzerland. During the coronavirus pandemic, he became a key figure in military support. At the time, Blick called him the "crisis general" - even though he still held the rank of brigadier at the time. He has been a divisional officer since the beginning of 2025. This is the second-highest rank in the Swiss Armed Forces in peacetime.