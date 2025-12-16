The Lucerne public prosecutor's office was able to solve two attempted rapes at the train stations in Lucerne and Entlebuch thanks to DNA traces. (symbolic image) Keystone

After years of uncertainty, it is now clear who is behind two attempted rapes in Lucerne's Entlebuch and Wolhusen: thanks to DNA traces, the police were able to identify a man from Eritrea

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thanks to DNA traces, the Lucerne law enforcement authorities have identified the perpetrator of two attempted rapes in Entlebuch (2019) and Wolhusen (2024).

He is a man from Eritrea whose DNA matched traces at both crime scenes.

As the accused died in 2025, the proceedings were discontinued. Show more

Following two attempted rapes at Entlebuch and Wolhusen railroad stations, the Lucerne prosecution authorities have identified the perpetrator. As the man has since died, the case has been dropped.

DNA traces led to a man from Eritrea whose DNA matched the material at the crime scenes, the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. During the ongoing proceedings, the accused died in 2025, it added.

In Entlebuch, a woman was attacked at the train station in September 2019. The perpetrator pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her; the victim was able to flee. Despite "intensive investigations", the perpetrator remained unknown at the time, and the Sursee public prosecutor's office suspended the proceedings.

In December 2024, there was another sexual assault at Wolhusen railroad station. A woman was attacked and slightly injured. Passers-by intervened, whereupon the perpetrator fled.

