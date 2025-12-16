Following two attempted rapes at Entlebuch and Wolhusen railroad stations, the Lucerne prosecution authorities have identified the perpetrator. As the man has since died, the case has been dropped.
DNA traces led to a man from Eritrea whose DNA matched the material at the crime scenes, the public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. During the ongoing proceedings, the accused died in 2025, it added.
In Entlebuch, a woman was attacked at the train station in September 2019. The perpetrator pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her; the victim was able to flee. Despite "intensive investigations", the perpetrator remained unknown at the time, and the Sursee public prosecutor's office suspended the proceedings.
In December 2024, there was another sexual assault at Wolhusen railroad station. A woman was attacked and slightly injured. Passers-by intervened, whereupon the perpetrator fled.