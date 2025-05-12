Swiss Post warns of delivery delays during the ESC week. (archive picture) Picture: sda

The ESC not only brings glitter and stars to Basel, but also traffic closures - and therefore delays at the post office. Anyone waiting for a parcel will need patience this week.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss Post warns on its website of possible delays in the delivery of letters and parcels during the ESC week in Basel.

Residents and delivery services may continue to deliver, but must expect detours and longer routes.

The restrictions will apply from Monday, May 12, to Saturday, May 17 - between midday and midnight. Show more

When the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) takes place in Basel, not everything runs smoothly in the city - especially not the letter and parcel carriers. Due to security perimeters, restricted zones and thousands of visitors, Swiss Post warns of delivery delays prominently on its website. This is causing a stir in Basel - and anger among some.

Officially, Swiss Post says it is doing everything it can to maintain the service. However, the possibility of letters or parcels arriving later cannot be completely ruled out.

The main reason for this is unclear traffic conditions in the city center and around St. Jakobshalle. "The postmen in Basel are informed and know that there may be delays depending on the situation," writes the media office at the request of blue News. Although working hours remain the same, those who are on the road longer due to closed roads will have their time taken into account.

Swiss Post provides information voluntarily

The media office also explains that the notice did not have to be posted - it wanted to. "We want to inform our customers early and transparently," says Swiss Post.

«Swiss Post is doing everything it can to offer a reliable service even during the restrictions.» Post-Medienstelle Information for customers

The announcement is causing a stir in Basel. blue News was out and about at the ESC opening ceremony on Sunday and asked passers-by. "I'm surprised," says a Basel resident who introduces himself as Roger. "But that's probably the consequences of living in the city and hosting big events." His companion is less understanding: "Politicians are cutting our post offices anyway. Do I now have to worry about my Zalando parcel because of ESC?"

The last time a similar scenario occurred was at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich. However, according to Swiss Post, everything was "easy to plan" back then. There were hardly any complaints from local residents. In Basel, the situation is more complicated.

All that is currently known is that there will be road closures around the St. Jakobshalle and St. Jakob-Park. Elsewhere, "temporary traffic signals" and "mobile vehicle closures" could be put in place at any time if the rush of visitors demands it.