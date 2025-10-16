On Thursday, the initiative committee of the Service-citoyen initiative will present its arguments. You can follow the media conference in the livestream.

Dominik Müller

On November 30, Switzerland will vote on the service citizen initiative. It calls for civil service for all Swiss men and women.

Swiss men currently have to serve in the army or civil defense. Those who cannot reconcile service with their conscience can do alternative civilian service, which lasts longer than service in the army. Those who are unable to serve and are between 19 and 37 years old generally owe a substitute service fee. Women can volunteer for service in the army or civil defense.

The popular initiative "For a committed Switzerland (Service-citoyen initiative)" calls for civil service for all, for the common good and the environment. This could either be service in the army or civil defence or an equivalent and recognized militia service. Examples cited include civil protection, cyber defense, education and healthcare. Those who perform service should receive compensation.

Everyone should be able to serve where they are needed. The staffing levels of the army and civil defense should be guaranteed. Swiss nationals are the primary target group for compulsory service. However, it is to be determined at a later stage at the legislative level whether and how people without a Swiss passport will also have to perform civil service. Those who do not perform the service will have to pay a substitute levy.