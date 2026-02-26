Fine weather, heavy pollen count Do you have hay fever? These are the culprits
Petar Marjanović
26.2.2026
With the first warm days, the pollen count increases significantly in Switzerland - which is likely to annoy hay fever sufferers in particular. Depending on the season, hazel, alder, birch, grasses and ragweed in particular cause heavy pollen counts.
The fine weather this week also brings an intense pollen count - and therefore peak season for hay fever. Many allergy sufferers know exactly what their symptoms are, but often don't know what the plants behind them look like.
We show the main culprits with pictures and provide brief, easy-to-understand facts: When do they bloom? Where do they occur?
Hazel
You will often recognize hazel as a shrub. In winter, long, yellowish catkins (male flowers) hang from it. In Switzerland, it usually flowers from January to April. Many people react because there is a lot of pollen in the air locally - and because there are often cross-reactions with birch and alder.
Alder
Alder is usually a tree, but can also be a shrub. It also forms conspicuous catkins. In Switzerland, black alder and gray alder typically bloom from January to April - and purple alder, which is often planted in cities, can even release pollen into the air around Christmas. You react because alder pollen is one of the first pollens of the year and occurs locally in large quantities.
Birch
You can often recognize birch trees by their light-coloured bark and the catkins that hang later. It usually blooms from March to May. Many allergy sufferers react strongly because birch pollen is considered the most important tree pollen allergen and birch produces a lot of pollen. There are also frequent cross-reactions (for example with hazel and alder).
Grasses
Grasses can be found practically everywhere: meadows, pastures, roadsides - when they flower you will see panicles or spikes at the top, often with anthers sticking out. In Switzerland, grasses generally flower from the end of April to August, with a peak from May to mid-July. Many people react because grasses are the most important pollen allergen in Switzerland and the season lasts a long time.
Ragweed
Ragweed looks like an inconspicuous weed: double-pinnate, green leaves on both sides, often a reddish, hairy stem. It flowers from August to September, extending the pollen season into late summer. Many people react violently because the pollen is highly allergenic and often triggers asthma. In Switzerland, the plant is mainly found in Ticino and western Switzerland.