On September 28, Switzerland will vote on the introduction of the e-ID. KEYSTONE

On September 28, Switzerland will vote on the introduction of the e-ID. The proposal is causing heated discussions - trust in the state and technology plays a central role.

Petar Marjanović

Anyone who is eligible to vote has received the documents for the vote on September 28 in the past few days. At federal level, two proposals are up for decision: the abolition of the imputed rental value and the introduction of the e-ID.

According to the latest SRG survey, the vote on electronic identity is highly polarized. Many voters are basing their decision on how much they trust institutions such as the Federal Council and parliament. At the same time, the survey shows that almost one in twenty people do not yet know what they should write on their ballot paper. Although 38 percent already have a tendency, they have not yet made a definitive decision on whether to vote yes or no.

blue News would therefore like to collect readers' unanswered questions and look for answers: What do you really want to know about the e-ID? Which technical aspects are still unclear to you? Where do you feel unsure?

Send us your question by Wednesday evening by email or as a text or voice message via WhatsApp.