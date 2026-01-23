Four times a year, Swiss citizens can cast their votes on political matters. What happens to the ballots at the counting centers is public. Yet few people know the details.

Thousands of people are on duty during referendums and elections to count votes. Only eligible voters may participate.

The Heart of Swiss Democracy Do you know how your vote is counted?

The worst of the heat is yet to come

No time? blue News summarizes for you Voters count the votes of the Swiss people. They do this according to strict rules that allow for errors and fraud, if at all, only on a small scale.

Some municipalities are switching to electronic counting of ballots—not to be confused with electronic voting, or e-voting.

The counting of votes is public. Every eligible voter in Switzerland has the right to watch.

Referendums are something like the heart of Swiss democracy. Four times a year, voters are called upon to express their opinion on current political issues—reduced to a simple yes or no. But what actually happens after the ballots have been placed in the ballot box or, in the case of mail-in voting, dropped into a post office box?

The Zurich City Chancellery notes that each canton has its own legal framework governing how ballots are counted. The information in this overview is based on Zurich. If the process in your canton is quite different, we look forward to your input.

Young and old—but all of legal age: When it comes to counting votes, Switzerland comes together. KEYSTONE

Who counts the votes?

In Zurich, there are nine district election offices, each led by four elected board members. They oversee the sorting and counting processes and are responsible for resolving disputes, such as whether a ballot should be counted as a valid vote or not.

In smaller municipalities, municipal employees assist with the process. In Zurich, the Central Election Office, headed by the mayor, and the City Chancellery oversee the district election offices.

Hundreds of people—and in referendums with many proposals, sometimes over 1,000—serve as vote counters. They are eligible voters who have volunteered or been called upon to perform this duty.

An hourly wage of 30 to 40 francs is a welcome bonus for some; others value the contact with people they wouldn’t otherwise meet, or do it out of a sense of duty to Swiss democracy.

Absentee votes

Mail-in ballots are usually counted on Saturday. On Sunday, the election offices have their hands full with the ballots from the ballot boxes. However, when voter turnout is high, mail-in ballots may still be counted on Sunday.

First, the vote counters check whether the voter ID card is signed, whether the documents come from the correct electoral district, and whether the number of voter ID cards matches the number of envelopes to ensure voting secrecy.

Members of the same household may cast their votes together. If the number of ID cards and voting documents in the envelope differs, various rules apply depending on the situation, as explained by the Canton of Zurich in an information sheet.

They also check whether the ballots are in the envelope provided to ensure voting secrecy. If this is not the case, the entire envelope is passed on to the people who handle the critical cases. This is according to someone who has already participated in many vote counts.

Only once it is clear that everything is present and correct in an envelope does the sorting of the various papers begin.

From the ballot box to the counting table

The ballot boxes are transported from the polling stations to the election offices, which are usually located in the immediate vicinity, where the counting takes place. The transfer and emptying of the boxes takes place in the presence of at least two people.

Anyone who casts their vote at the ballot box also undergoes a validity check at the same time—without a signed voter registration card, the poll workers will not accept the ballots.

They cannot see if the voter has written anything other than “Yes” or “No” in the box—which would invalidate the vote. But the ballots always make it to the counters.

The dual-control principle from A to Z

As mentioned earlier: No one is ever alone with a ballot box, a received letter containing voting materials, or, ultimately, the ballots themselves. There are always at least four pairs of eyes watching.

Well-sorted is half-counted: first by type, then by “Yes,” “No,” blank, and invalid. KEYSTONE

Sort first, then count

Before counting begins, the staff at the polling station sort the documents. Each ballot is placed in its own stack. The table supervisor takes the stacks and brings them to a central table.

Yes, No, blank, and invalid votes are still mixed together. In the next step, these are separated. These stacks are also transported further.

In the third step, the individual counters receive either Yes, No, blank, or invalid votes, count them, and bundle them into stacks of 100.

Each bundle of 100 is recounted by a different person, often at a different table. The count is also verified using mechanical counting machines.

Once there is no longer any doubt that each “Yes” bundle of 100 actually contains 100 valid ballots marked “Yes,” the bundles are counted.

The entire counting process is thus fragmented down to the last detail. This allows errors to be detected earlier, and fraud, if it occurs at all, is only possible on a small scale.

Plausibility check

In the end, several people jointly enter their district’s result on a digital interface and transmit it to the city’s central election office.

The City Clerk’s Office adds that final results are subject to a plausibility check. If a result deviates significantly from the long-term trend, this is a reason to double-check whether everything proceeded correctly during the counting process.

Counting begins only once all votes for the same ballot measure have been grouped together. KEYSTONE

Ballots are destroyed

Once the counting is complete and the results have been transmitted, the officials seal the ballots. They are stored until the 30-day appeal period for a vote has expired. After that, they are destroyed under supervision. Here, too, the dual-control principle is observed.

New Approaches: E-Counting

On June 14, 2026, nine municipalities in the Canton of Zurich will use electronic ballot counting—known as e-counting—for the first time. This should not be confused with e-voting, where citizens already cast their votes digitally.

With electronic counting, election officials scan the ballots received, and software handles the counting. However, different forms are required for this—instead of a space to write “Yes” or “No,” there is a box for “Yes” and one for “No.” One of the two must be checked.

The Canton of Zurich is not a pioneer in this regard. Across Switzerland, over a hundred municipalities already rely on e-counting, as the Department of Justice and Home Affairs explains in its press release. The City of Zurich has no concrete plans to test electronic counting.

The Federal Council approved e-counting for referendums back in 2018—but not for elections. These must continue to be counted manually.

Observers allowed during vote counting

Vote counting is regulated and monitored down to the last detail. But it is also public, because democracy only works if a country’s citizens are convinced that their vote counts.

That is why the right to vote also includes the right to observe the counting. The Canton of Zurich stipulates in its law on political rights that this must not, however, hinder the work of the election office.

Anyone who wishes to observe the vote count may visit an election office without prior notice, but must present identification there as a Swiss citizen of legal age.