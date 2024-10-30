Everyone is talking about AI and everyone is using it. But what do the business elite think when it comes to the fact that artificial intelligence can also have negative consequences? blue News gets to the bottom of this question.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Future Symposium event took place in Zurich from October 24 to 25, 2024.

Entrepreneurs, supervisory board members, keynote speakers and investors from all over the world met in Zurich to talk about artificial intelligence.

What do the business elite think about the fact that AI can also have negative consequences, for example if AI is used for hacker attacks? Show more

The Future Symposium in Zurich brings together the business elite to discuss artificial intelligence. Successful entrepreneurs from all over the world brainstorm together about what AI can do and what it could achieve in the future.

Even if everyone present is successfully using AI for their business, the focus is still on people despite all the technology, says initiator Katrin J. Yuan, CEO of the Swiss Future Institute. "Because at the end of the day, it's people who shape the future."

blue News is on site and wants to know from those present how they use AI in everyday life or professionally, but also what they think about the downsides of AI. For example, when AI is used for hacker attacks, or when a nuclear reactor has to be reactivated in the USA for the additional electricity consumption, which is probably harmful to the climate.

