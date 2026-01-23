A Zurich gastroenterologist is alleged to have secretly filmed, sedated, and sexually abused female patients. The 65-year-old is in pretrial detention and denies the allegations. Here’s what is known about the case so far.

A doctor with a practice in Zurich is alleged to have secretly filmed, sedated, and sexually abused female patients. He is now in pretrial detention.

Practice in Zurich Doctor Allegedly Abused Numerous Women — He Is Now in Pretrial Detention

Here's what it's all about A doctor with a practice in Zurich is suspected of secretly filming female patients and sexually abusing them.

A patient is said to have spotted a cell phone pointed at the examination area, which is what triggered the investigation.

An investigation is also underway in Austria; at least one of the alleged victims was a minor at the time of the crime. Summary created with

A specialist in gastroenterology is alleged to have seriously abused the trust of numerous female patients. The 65-year-old Austrian has been in pretrial detention in Zurich since early July.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating, among other things, on suspicion of sexual assault and unauthorized recording. An investigation is also underway in Graz. The accused is presumed innocent.

blue News summarizes what is known about the case so far.

What is the doctor accused of?

The gastroenterologist is alleged to have persuaded female patients to undress under the pretext of medical examinations.

He is alleged to have sedated several women, treated them on a gynecological chair, and sexually abused them. According to "Blick," he is also alleged to have secretly filmed female patients while they were naked.

Although the women came to him because of stomach or intestinal problems, examinations are said to have taken place that medical experts later deemed, in some cases, unnecessary. This is according to reports in the Austrian media, such as the “Krone” newspaper.

How did the case come to light?

A patient reportedly discovered a cell phone in Dr. Espel's Zurich office with its camera pointed at the examination area.

This discovery set the investigation in motion, according to "20 Minuten". During the analysis of the seized data storage devices, numerous images and videos of unclothed women were found.

The footage is said to date back to 2012. Many of the women visible in the footage have apparently not yet been identified.

Why were some of the women alone with him?

The doctor is said to have frequently seen patients only after the clinic had officially closed.

According to the reports, some of them entered the office through a back entrance. It is said that no office assistants or other staff members were present at the time.

In Google reviews of the Zurich practice, patients later warned others against getting anesthesia there without someone accompanying them.

Why is Austria also investigating?

The doctor is from the Austrian city of Graz, where he also ran a private practice.

In the course of its investigation, the Zurich Public Prosecutor’s Office came across evidence of similar potential criminal offenses in Austria. It subsequently informed the authorities there.

In Graz, authorities currently estimate that there are at least eight people who may have been harmed. At least one of the victims was a minor at the time in question. A complaint against the doctor is said to have been filed in Graz as early as 2021.

What does the defendant say?

The doctor denies the allegations.

During an interrogation, he reportedly stated that all of the examinations had been medically necessary. The photos were also taken with the patients' consent, according to “20 Minuten.”

The ongoing investigation will now have to determine whether this account is accurate.

What happens next?

Due to the ongoing proceedings, the Zurich Public Prosecutor's Office is not providing any information regarding the grounds for detention or any further details.

The process of identifying the women in the seized footage also appears to be ongoing. Investigations are continuing in Switzerland and Austria.

Until a final judgment is rendered, the doctor is presumed innocent.

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