A trial against a 60-year-old doctor began on Thursday at the district court in Meilen ZH. The woman is alleged to have physically neglected and beaten her mother with dementia - but once again failed to appear in court.

Despite being summoned twice, a 60-year-old doctor from Zurich failed to appear before the Meilen district court on Thursday. She is being tried for alleged neglect and mistreatment of her mother, who suffers from dementia. The court decided to hold the hearing anyway - in the absence of the accused and without the public.

It is unclear why the woman stayed away again. She had already failed to appear at the first hearing, according to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

According to the indictment, the doctor took her mother, who was in need of care, to see her in the fall of 2021, but failed to provide the necessary care for months. The then 83-year-old woman is said to have lain for days in diapers soiled with excrement.

Serious allegations from the public prosecutor's office

The public prosecutor's office also accuses the daughter of hitting her mother twice on the neck - with potentially serious consequences. Although a care assistant was on duty for two hours a day, the elderly woman did not receive any care outside of this time.

As a doctor, the defendant would have had the means and knowledge to provide basic care, according to the indictment. By taking her into her own home, she had assumed responsibility for humane care.

The Zurich public prosecutor's office is seeking a conviction for multiple, in some cases attempted, simple assault on a person in need of protection. They are demanding a fine of 180 daily rates of 30 francs and an additional 1000 francs fine, suspended for two years.

The defense lawyer intends to announce his motions during the trial. The 60-year-old is presumed innocent.