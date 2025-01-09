Bodybuilders who used illegal drugs to grow their muscles were able to get them prescribed by "Dr. Pump". KEYSTONE

A doctor prescribed illegal doping agents to bodybuilders. When criminal proceedings were already underway against him for this, he was offered the position of cantonal doctor in Solothurn. He did not take up this job.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A doctor known as "Dr. Pump" is on trial because he is accused of prescribing doping agents on several occasions - a violation of the Federal and Sports Promotion Act.

While the criminal proceedings against the doctor were already underway, he was appointed as the new cantonal doctor for Solothurn.

Even before the doctor was able to take up the post, the cantonal government terminated the contract - because the designated cantonal doctor had concealed the proceedings during the application process. Show more

A doctor known in the bodybuilding scene as "Dr. Pump" has to answer to the Bern-Mittelland regional court. He is accused of prescribing doping agents. SRF reports on the court case.

When the criminal proceedings against him were already underway, the canton of Solothurn offered him the position of cantonal doctor. He should have taken up the job in May 2023. Before then, however, the Solothurn government became aware of the legal problems of its designated cantonal doctor and subsequently terminated the employment relationship.

The executive stated that trust in the doctor had been severely damaged by the concealed criminal proceedings.

Prosecution and legal basis

As early as 2021, investigators searched the doctor's home and confiscated equipment and documents. The doctor tried to prevent the use of the data obtained in this way in court, but failed before the Federal Supreme Court in the fall of 2022. This allowed the public prosecutor's office to examine the seized data.

The indictment was filed with the Bern-Mittelland Regional Court on December 10, 2024, as confirmed by the Bern Attorney General's Office. The doctor is accused of prescribing, but not selling, doping agents on several occasions. Federal law prohibits the sale of doping agents, while the Sports Promotion Act provides for prison sentences of up to three years or fines for violations.

The exact drugs that were prescribed are not known. The defendant is presumed innocent until a final verdict is reached.

