The presumed fixed price for the 36 F-35 jets turns out to be an illusion. Because the US fighter jet will cost up to 1.3 billion Swiss francs more, parliament is scrutinizing the role of former Federal Councillor Viola Amherd and others responsible.

Viola Amherd, former Secretary General Toni Eder and former project managers are also to testify.

The costs could be up to CHF 1.3 billion higher than the expected CHF 6 billion. Show more

For a long time, it seemed clear that Switzerland would receive 36 F-35 fighter jets from US company Lockheed Martin at a fixed price of around six billion francs. But this promise is shaky. There is now talk of additional costs of up to CHF 1.3 billion - and of a "misunderstanding" between Bern and Washington.

This is reason enough for Parliament to take a closer look. The National Council's Control Committee (CPC) has announced that it will launch a sub-commission after the summer vacations to investigate the events surrounding the offer and the communication of the Department of Defense (DDPS). In addition to the handling of expert opinions, the focus will also be on the question of how the Federal Council and the public were informed.

Former Federal Councillor Viola Amherd, under whose leadership the decision in favor of the F-35 was made, is also likely to be summoned before the commission, as reported today by the "NZZ". Also on the list are former DDPS Secretary General Toni Eder, former Head of Armaments Martin Sonderegger and Darko Savic, who oversaw the procurement as project manager. Several of these people have already left the department or announced their departure.

Criticism as early as 2022

According to National Councillor Manuela Weichelt (Greens), these statements are key to clarifying why the DDPS spoke of a fixed price for so long. Thomas Burgherr (SVP) is also demanding an insight into the contract with the USA: "I want to know who read it and why no one questioned the cost development," he told the NZZ.

For the GPK, the inspection is a powerful instrument of oversight. Unlike a parliamentary commission of inquiry (PUK), however, it cannot directly access secret Federal Council minutes, but can only request evaluations by the business audit delegation.

The PUK had already investigated the jet deal in 2022 and criticized the lack of transparency. The issue of the fixed price was left to other bodies at the time. Today, members such as Matthias Jauslin (GLP) admit that this was a mistake. "I always doubted that the best airplane by far could also be the cheapest in the long run. Additional costs were apparent early on," he is quoted as saying by the NZZ.

Now the investigation will show whether Switzerland acted in good faith - or whether those responsible in the DDPS had too rosy an idea of the costs of the most modern US jet.