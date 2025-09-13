A survey shows that the Swiss are now calling for freeway expansion after all. sda

The Swiss have had enough of daily traffic jams: according to a new GfS survey, 57% see congested roads as the biggest traffic problem - and the majority are in favor of both freeway expansion and investment in public transport.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a GfS survey, 57% of Swiss people see traffic jams as the biggest traffic problem, while 76% support the expansion of the highway - despite previous rejections at the ballot box.

At the same time, the population is calling for environmental compatibility, less noise, better connections to rural areas and a strong public transport service, but clearly rejects additional charges.

The car remains important, but is becoming less of a matter of course, while acceptance of e-cars is increasing and progress in charging infrastructure and battery transparency is being demanded. Show more

Switzerland has had enough of the daily stop-and-go: for 57% of the population, congested roads are the biggest traffic problem in the country. This is the result of a new representative survey conducted by the GfS research institute on behalf of Auto Schweiz, for which 1002 people were questioned.

The solution? The Swiss are not only backing the expansion of public transport, but also new roads, as reported by the Blick newspaper. Particularly explosive: 76 percent of respondents clearly support the federal government's freeway expansion program. Support comes from all parties - with the exception of the Greens. This is surprising, as voters rejected six expansion projects at the ballot box in November 2023.

A contradiction between the poll and the ballot box?

However, the GfS researchers do not see this as a change of course. Rather, it depends on the referendum campaign: "For a bill to pass, it must also find a majority in the left-wing urban environment," they say. And that is anything but easy - the population is calling for transport planners to come up with the perfect solution: environmental compatibility, less noise in cities, better accessibility to rural areas and strong public transport.

It is also clear that mobility should not become more expensive under any circumstances. Additional charges for journeys at peak times are not an option for the population. Instead, Auto Schweiz President Peter Grünenfelder (58) is calling for a noticeable reduction in the burden on private households and companies - precisely because the cost recovery ratio for individual and commercial mobility is already almost 160 percent.

E-car boom in sight?

At the same time, acceptance of electric vehicles is increasing. 60 percent of those surveyed can imagine buying an e-car or hybrid model - the figure for purely electric cars is 27 percent. However, the hurdles are well known: Range anxiety, charging infrastructure, battery costs and environmental concerns.

Nevertheless: "Skepticism is becoming less widespread," is the conclusion. Auto Schweiz is therefore calling for progress in charging systems and more transparency regarding the ecological footprint of batteries.

The car is becoming less of a matter of course

Despite everything, the car remains indispensable for many: 59% still consider it essential for everyday life. But the trend is pointing downwards: in 2005, the figure was 81 percent. Younger generations in particular can better imagine life without their own car.

While the political divide between the car and public transport camps is increasingly hardening, the survey shows a more differentiated picture: the majority of Swiss people want both - less congestion, but also a strong rail and bus network.