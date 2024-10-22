Several people were attacked and injured by a dog in Adlikon ZH on Monday. (symbolic picture) sda

On Monday evening, several people were bitten and injured by a dog in Adlikon near Regensdorf ZH - including two children aged five and seven.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Rottweiler that escaped from an apartment attacked two children playing in Adlikon, causing serious bite injuries to a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl.

Adults who rushed to help the children were also attacked by the dog, including a 40-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman.

The dog was caught after the attack and euthanized by order of the veterinary office; the police are investigating the incident. Show more

Shortly before 7 p.m., a one-year-old Rottweiler escaped from an apartment. In front of an apartment building on Bachtobelstrasse, the dog attacked two children who were playing in front of the property. A 5-year-old boy suffered serious bite wounds to his arms and a 7-year-old girl was bitten on one arm and one leg.

Startled by the screaming children, several adults rushed to the children's aid and alerted the police. While trying to chase the dog away, a 40-year-old woman was also bitten by the dog and a 33-year-old woman was injured. The injured were first treated at the scene and then taken to hospital.

While catching the dog, a policewoman was bitten and slightly injured. The dog was then returned to the apartment. By order of the veterinary office and with the owner's consent, the dog was euthanized by a veterinarian.

The exact course of events is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Zurich cantonal police.