Dog "Diego" was temporarily taken to an animal shelter. Facebook

When his owner was taken to hospital with a broken thigh, Diego the dog ran after the ambulance - for miles. Only after 24 hours is the four-legged friend found more than 20 kilometers away.

In the province of Salerno, a dog ran for miles after its injured owner's ambulance.

He was not allowed in at the hospital and then disappeared without a trace.

After a large-scale search, he was found over 20 kilometers away and brought to safety. Show more

A story that moves many: in the Italian province of Salerno, a dog has impressively shown what loyalty means. As reported by "TGcom24" and others, the four-legged friend named Diego followed his injured owner's ambulance for several kilometers to the hospital.

The man, who has no fixed abode and lives with Diego in San Marzano sul Sarno, had broken his thigh. Rescue workers treated him at the scene and then took him to the Umberto I Hospital in Nocera Inferiore with his blue lights on.

It was clear to Diego that he didn't want to leave his friend alone. As soon as the ambulance set off, the dog began to run - and never lost sight of the vehicle. Despite the great distance, he reached the hospital exhausted but obviously relieved.

There he even tried to get into the emergency room to stay with his owner. However, he was denied access for reasons of hygiene and safety. The situation was hectic, Diego stayed outside - and disappeared a short time later.

Dog was temporarily taken to the animal shelter

News of the missing dog spread quickly and triggered a search operation. Around 24 hours after his disappearance, Diego was finally spotted in Castellammare di Stabia - more than 20 kilometers from the hospital. A man recognized him and brought him to safety.

The dog was temporarily taken to an animal shelter, where he is now being cared for. However, his stay there is expected to be short-lived: as soon as his owner is able to leave the hospital, the two will be reunited.

A story that shows how strong the bond between humans and animals can be - even over many kilometers.