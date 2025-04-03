  1. Residential Customers
Taken to hospital with bite wounds Dogs attack boy (5) and teenager (14) in Starrkirch-Wil SO

SDA

3.4.2025 - 15:24

Two miniature bull terriers have injured a boy and a teenager in Starrkirch-Wil SO. The dogs have now been euthanized. (symbolic picture)
Keystone

Two dogs attacked and injured a boy and a teenager on a playground in Starrkirch-Wil SO. The five-year-old and the 14-year-old had to be taken to hospital.

Keystone-SDA

03.04.2025, 15:24

03.04.2025, 15:44

The two aggressive and misbehaving miniature bull terriers were euthanized after the attack on Tuesday, as reported by the Solothurn cantonal police on Thursday.

The attack by the dogs on a playground near the school building was reported shortly before 5.30 pm. When the police arrived, a 5-year-old boy and a 14-year-old teenager were found alongside several passers-by and informants, according to the communiqué.

The victims had bite wounds. They received first aid at the scene and were taken to hospital by the emergency services.

According to the police, the owner of the dogs was also at the scene. He was able to catch his two miniature bull terriers, which had run away from the owner's property for reasons still to be clarified, and keep them safe before the police arrived.

By order of the Olten-Gösgen district council, the aggressive dogs with behavioral problems were euthanized at a veterinary practice in the meantime. The police began an investigation into the course of events and the circumstances of the dog attacks.

