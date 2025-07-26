There was a major police operation in Hettlingen ZH on Friday evening. BRK News

During a police operation due to domestic violence, a shot was fired by the police in Hettlingen ZH on Friday evening. One man was injured.

Dominik Müller

At around 9 p.m., the Zurich cantonal police operations center received a report of an incident of domestic violence in Hettlingen. During the course of the operation, a shot was fired by the police for reasons that have not yet been clarified, as the Zurich cantonal police reported in a press release.

The 37-year-old man was injured as a result. In addition, both a policeman and a policewoman suffered injuries. The man's wife was also injured before the police arrived. All four people were transported by ambulance to various hospitals with unknown injuries.

The exact events leading up to and during the police operation are the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Zurich cantonal police in collaboration with the Zurich 1 public prosecutor's office.