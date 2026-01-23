Behind the doors of Zurich's Zunfthaus zur Saffran, a high-caliber circle of investors, entrepreneurs and managers will meet on Thursday. The guest of honor is Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. is one of the most influential men in the Trump cosmos without holding office.

Meeting behind closed doors Donald Trump Jr. comes to Switzerland - what is he doing here?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump Jr. will take part in a closed roundtable of the Davos Lodge on June 4 in Zurich.

As co-CEO of the Trump Organization, Trump Jr. has recently extended his influence to industries such as cryptocurrencies, technology, drones and commodities.

The event will take place behind closed doors. Admission is by invitation only.

Donald Trump Jr, the son of US President Donald Trump, is coming to Switzerland. On Thursday, 4 June, he will meet at the Zunfthaus zur Saffran in Zurich for a closed roundtable organized by the Davos Lodge networking organization. Admission is by invitation only.

Alongside his brother Eric Trump, the 48-year-old is co-CEO of the Trump Organization and the eldest son of the US President - making him one of the most influential men in Trump's circle without ever holding office.

Donald Trump Jr. is known as a loud culture warrior, loyal supporter of his father and aggressive networker who has long since turned his proximity to power into a business model.

The Trump Organization is the family's business empire, which is primarily active in the real estate and hospitality sector: hotels, golf courses and resorts worldwide. Since Trump's re-election, Donald Trump Jr. and his brother have also been investing in sectors that often depend directly on political decisions from the White House - cryptocurrencies, technology companies, drone manufacturers and commodity companies.

One example of this is the raw materials start-up Vulcan Elements, which received a Pentagon loan commitment of 620 million dollars while Trump Jr.'s investment firm was already involved. Or the drone manufacturer Powerus: in March, it became known that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump had bought large shares - just as the company was also seeking contracts from the Pentagon.

Discussions about geopolitics and investment strategies

Under the motto "Who Shapes the Global Economy?", invited guests will discuss geopolitics, capital flows, energy security and long-term investment strategies behind closed doors on Thursday. The program includes a roundtable discussion in the afternoon followed by a private dinner.

In addition to Trump Jr., participants include Calamos CEO John Koudounis, DP World CFO Anil Mohta, Bloomberg manager Felippe Velloso, Egyptian entrepreneur Shafik Gabr and Czech real estate investor Luděk Sekyra.

More from the department