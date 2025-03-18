A kebab store in Möhlin can look forward to financial help. Sven Hoppe/dpa

After a norovirus outbreak at a kebab store in Möhlin, over 2,000 francs were collected to help it reopen. Among the supporters is a prominent donor.

Two weeks after the norovirus outbreak in a kebab store in Möhlin AG, over 2,000 francs have been donated for the reopening of the store.

The fundraising campaign, which was initiated by a loyal customer, has not only received local support, but has also attracted the attention of a prominent donor. This was reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

Patrik Zumsteg, the initiator of the fundraising campaign, launched it on the "Go Fund Me" platform to help the affected kebab store owner. The store had to close after 60 people complained of nausea and vomiting, which was later traced back to noroviruses in the homemade cocktail sauce. Zumsteg, who visits the store regularly, wanted to make it easier for the owner to restart.

Well-known donor surprises with 500 francs

The fundraising campaign quickly exceeded the original target of 1,000 francs and has already reached 2,300 francs. Zumsteg was particularly surprised by an individual donation of 500 francs from Patrick Liotard-Vogt, a grandson of the former Nestlé boss. Zumsteg thanked him via Instagram and received positive feedback.

Nestlé heir Patrick Liothard-Vogt donates 500 francs to the kebab store to mark its reopening. KEYSTONE

Despite some criticism on social media, Zumsteg received a lot of encouragement, especially on Tiktok, where a video from "Blick" publicized the campaign. His son was asked about the campaign at school, which makes Zumsteg proud. He plans to end the fundraising campaign soon and hand over the money collected to the kebab store owner.

The date of the kebab store's reopening remains unclear as the owner was unavailable. One critical comment criticized the store owner's lack of public apology and suggested that the donations be given to charitable organizations.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.