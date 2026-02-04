The prisoners in Bellechasse FR protested against the prison conditions. KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider (Archivbild)

Dozens of prisoners rioted in Bellechasse FR prison on Monday evening. The inmates barricaded themselves in for three hours and vandalized the building.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a riot at the prison in Bellechasse FR on Monday evening over the conditions of detention.

Dozens of inmates barricaded themselves in and vandalized the building.

The prison staff lost control of the situation. In the end, the cantonal police arrived to assist. Show more

On Monday evening, dozens of inmates rioted violently in the prison in Bellechasse FR near Murten, as reported by RTS.

According to the report, the inmates barricaded themselves in for three hours and vandalized the building to protest against their prison conditions. The inmates had previously refused to return to their cells, according to the report.

After the prison staff lost control of the situation, the cantonal police were called in to assist. The situation calmed down after three hours.

Protest against prison conditions

According to the report, the prisoners criticized in particular the excessive costs for telephone calls and additional food that can be purchased in the canteen. They also denounce the visiting conditions.

The canton of Fribourg confirmed the incident. "The detainees behaved extremely aggressively towards the prison officers on site, committed acts of vandalism and also made serious threats," said Didier Page, Deputy Secretary General of the Directorate of Security and Justice.

According to the cantonal authorities, no one was injured.