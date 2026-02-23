The man died after a dive in Lake Lugano sda

A 57-year-old Italian man got into difficulties during a dive in Lake Lugano on Sunday. Despite rapid assistance from his companions and a large rescue operation, the man later died in hospital.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 57-year-old man got into difficulties during a dive in Lake Lugano.

His companions brought him ashore and rescuers continued the resuscitation.

The man was flown to hospital, where he later died. Show more

A 57-year-old man got into difficulties during a dive in Lake Lugano TI on Sunday. His diving companions brought him ashore. In a life-threatening condition, a rescue team finally flew him to hospital. He died there, as the police reported on Monday.

According to the Ticino cantonal police on Sunday, the man was diving in the municipality of Riva San Vitale as part of a group of four divers not far from the shore. For unexplained reasons, the 57-year-old Italian citizen got into difficulties. His diving companions brought him back to the surface and brought him ashore.

Police, Rega and the ambulance subsequently continued the resuscitation measures, according to police reports. The man was eventually flown to hospital by helicopter. All help came too late for the man, who died.