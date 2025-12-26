On Christmas Eve, a fire broke out in a three-family house in Sarmenstorf. Several fire departments were deployed and one person was slightly injured.

Several fire departments were deployed and one resident was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire and the amount of property damage are still unclear, according to the Aargau cantonal police. Show more

On Christmas Eve, a fire broke out in a property in Sarmenstorf AG. The Aargau cantonal police received the report shortly before 8.30 pm. Based on the initial information, several fire departments were called out.

Using two aerial ladders and breathing apparatus, the firefighters tackled pockets of embers and sources of fire in the roof area. In order to reach the flames, they remove roof tiles. An eyewitness told blue News: "The fire department was on the scene quickly, but it soon became clear that there was still someone inside."

The building affected was a three-family house. The occupant of the top apartment sustained minor injuries in the fire and was taken to Muri Hospital by ambulance. The other residents were unharmed.

There is currently no information on the cause of the fire. As Aline Rey, media spokeswoman for the Aargau cantonal police, told BRK News, fire investigators have not yet been able to enter the property as the extinguishing work continued late into the night.

There are also no concrete figures yet on the property damage. According to the police, however, this is likely to be considerable. In addition to the fire departments, the Aargau cantonal police and rescue services were also deployed.