Even for experienced drivers, driving in snow and ice is a challenge. Six tips to help you reach your destination safely.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Drivers must expect black ice and snow at all times in winter. It is particularly dangerous when temperatures are around freezing point.

The braking distance on slippery roads is longer and the risk of accidents increases.

These six tips will keep you safe on the road in winter. Show more

Preparation is half the battle

No matter how good a driver you are, the right conditions are essential in winter. This includes: Your vehicle should be equipped with winter tires or, in certain regions, all-season tires with at least 4 millimeters of tread. The tried-and-tested O-to-O rule recommends using winter tires from October to Easter, writes the TCS on its website. Important: Snow chains on summer tires are no substitute for winter tires and are not recommended.

An ice scraper, snow brush and gloves should always be to hand in the car. Before driving, snow and ice should be completely removed from the vehicle - including the roof and lights, so as not to obstruct visibility. At the very least, the front and side windows must be free of ice, preferably the rear window as well. A small peephole is not enough and can even lead to the driver's license being revoked. To ensure a clear view and safety, the windshield wiper system should also be filled with sufficient winter-proof wiper fluid.

Speed, distance, brake test

For safe driving on winter roads, trust your common sense. Even high-quality winter tires require significantly longer braking distances on snow-covered roads than on dry roads. You should therefore always keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front. According to the TCS, the following rule of thumb can help: While a distance of two seconds is sufficient in summer, three to four seconds is recommended in winter to significantly increase safety.

Particular attention is required at temperatures around freezing point, as the road surface can change constantly. If there is no danger to others, a short brake test on the open road is recommended from time to time. This will give you a better idea of how the car handles and how far you can safely brake on slippery roads.

Accelerate gently

Start off gently in sub-zero temperatures and keep the engine speed low so that the tires develop better grip. Avoid abrupt steering movements and brake harder before bends than in dry conditions to prevent unstable driving situations. If the vehicle does start to skid, brake hard immediately and keep your eyes on the desired destination. Modern vehicles are usually equipped with ESP (Electronic Stability Program), which helps to maintain control. Basically, braking reduces speed and energy - a safe decision.

Allow more time

For winter road conditions, it is advisable to allow more time and choose your route carefully. Freeways and main roads are usually cleared faster and more thoroughly than secondary roads. If possible, avoid routes with steep climbs or steep gradients before setting off.

You should also check the current traffic situation in advance and have alternative routes ready. Snow can also cause delays on public transport, as buses and trains are often delayed due to the weather.

Chains in snow, garage in ice

Make sure that suitable snow chains for the car tires are ready to hand in the vehicle. The instructions in the car will help you to fit them, and it is best to choose a safe place away from the road to avoid risks. Gloves, a blanket and a flashlight make the process much easier. By the way: According to TCS, it makes sense to practice putting on snow chains in the dry beforehand.

On icy roads, for example after freezing rain, it is advisable to leave the car parked and wait for the winter road clearance service to arrive.

Stop if in doubt

Ultimately, there is no universal solution when driving on ice, snow or wet winter roads. The key is to always drive with foresight and caution. The following applies: keep a greater distance from the vehicle in front, drive calmly and steer the vehicle carefully. And if you are surprised by the sudden onset of freezing rain despite being prepared, it is advisable to take a break and wait for the gritting service if necessary.

