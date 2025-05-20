The Postbus sustained material damage in the accident. Kantonspolizei Zürich

A car driver was seriously injured in a collision with a Postbus in Aesch ZH early on Tuesday morning. He had to be freed from the car by the fire department.

Dominik Müller

At around 0.30 a.m. on Tuesday, a Postbus was traveling on Schaffhausenstrasse in Aesch ZH (municipality of Neftenbach) in the direction of Henggart. In the opposite direction, a 19-year-old driver crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with the bus for reasons that are currently unknown, according to a statement from the Zurich cantonal police.

The driver was injured and trapped in the car. While paramedics provided first aid, the fire department freed the driver from the car. The ambulance service transported the seriously injured man to hospital.

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear and is being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police together with the public prosecutor's office in Winterthur/Unterland.

The Postbus was on its way to a depot without passengers. The 56-year-old Postbus driver and an accompanying person were not injured in the accident. The Postbus and the passenger car sustained considerable material damage. Due to the accident, Schaffhausenstrasse had to be closed until around four o'clock. The fire department's traffic team set up a detour.