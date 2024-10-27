During the night from Saturday to Sunday, a car crashed in Hoffeld SG. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

There was a car accident in Hoffelden SG during the night. The 27-year-old driver then hid his car in an unknown location.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car accident occurred in Hoffelden SG during the night from Saturday to Sunday.

A 27-year-old crashed his car into a hedge and a letterbox.

He then hid the car in an unknown location. Show more

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, a car crashed into itself in Hoffeld SG. A 27-year-old man crashed his car into a hedge and a letterbox while unable to drive.

The driver was driving his car on Ebersolstrasse from Hoffeld in the direction of Brunnadern. The car then veered off the road to the right and crashed into a hedge, head-on into a letterbox, a stone and a pasture fence. The car finally came to a standstill in the meadow.

The accused then hid his car in an unknown location. The police are therefore unable to put a figure on the total property damage. The 27-year-old left the scene of the accident without bothering to settle the claim. However, he later returned on foot, according to the St. Gallen cantonal police.

A blood and urine sample was ordered from the driver and his driving license was confiscated.