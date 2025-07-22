The accident caused extensive material damage. Luzerner Polizei

There was a collision between a vbl bus and a car on Pilatusstrasse in the city of Lucerne on Monday afternoon. The driver of the car and a small child on the bus sustained minor injuries.

Dominik Müller

On Monday, shortly after 3 p.m., a female driver was driving on Pilatusstrasse in the city of Lucerne in the direction of the train station. According to the police report, she turned right at Sempacherstrasse and collided with a vbl bus that was also traveling in the direction of the train station in the bus lane.

The 34-year-old driver and a small child on the bus were slightly injured in the accident. Both were taken to hospital by the 144 ambulance service.

The damage to property amounts to several thousand francs.