The vehicles were ejected onto a meadow as a result of the collision. Kapo Aargau

On Wednesday evening, a driver crossed into the oncoming lane in Etzgen AG and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. Two men were injured.

Dominik Müller

On Wednesday evening, a 59-year-old driver was traveling on the main road from Schwaderloch in the direction of Etzgen AG. At the same time, a 54-year-old driver was traveling in the opposite direction, as the Aargau police reported in a press release.

On the straight section of the road, the 54-year-old suddenly drove his vehicle into the oncoming lane, causing a head-on collision with the oncoming 59-year-old.

The violent impact caused both vehicles to skid off the road into the adjacent grassland. Both men were injured in the collision and had to be transported to hospital by ambulance.

The Aargau cantonal police have launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. According to initial findings, the 54-year-old may have driven into the oncoming lane due to a distraction. His driver's license was revoked.