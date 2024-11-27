The road had to be closed. Polizei Waadt

A serious traffic accident occurred in Montagny-près-Yverdon VD on Tuesday. The driver is killed.

Sven Ziegler

A serious traffic accident occurred in Montagny-près-Yverdon on Tuesday in which a 67-year-old Swiss man was killed. The man was thrown from his vehicle in the collision and died at the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred at around 16:50 on the stretch of road between Yverdon-les-Bains and Sainte-Croix. According to initial findings, the driver lost control of his car after a left-hand bend for as yet unexplained reasons. The vehicle ended up on a grassy area, touched a crash barrier and finally collided head-on with an oncoming delivery van. Due to the force of the impact, the vehicle only came to a halt about 30 meters from the road in a field.

The driver of the van, a 62-year-old Italian, was questioned at the scene. Two of his passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital in Yverdon-les-Bains. A passing motorist alerted the emergency services, but they were only able to determine that the 67-year-old man responsible for the accident had died.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation. The investigation into the exact cause of the accident was entrusted to traffic specialists from the gendarmerie.

Several police patrols, accident investigators, three ambulances, a Rega helicopter and a vehicle from the SMUR CSU-nvb emergency service were deployed. The road had to be completely closed during the recovery work and for cleaning.