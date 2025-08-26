A driver died in the accident. Kantonspolizei Thurgau

A driver caused a collision with a car in Mammern TG on Monday. The man died at the scene of the accident. The cause of the accident is still unclear.

Dominik Müller

At around 4 p.m. on Monday, a 78-year-old driver was traveling on the main road from Steckborn in the direction of Mammern TG. According to the information available to date from the Thurgau cantonal police, he crossed into the oncoming lane at the Spanacker junction for reasons that are still unclear and collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by a 58-year-old man.

According to the police report, the vehicle then veered off the road to the right and crashed into a tree.

Despite resuscitation efforts by the emergency services, the Swiss man died at the scene of the accident. The other driver was uninjured. Property damage amounting to several tens of thousands of francs was caused.