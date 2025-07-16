  1. Residential Customers
Fatal accident in Winterthur Driver (87) drives head-on into lamppost and dies

Dominik Müller

16.7.2025

The Winterthur city police had to respond to a fatal car accident on Tuesday.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A fatal traffic accident occurred in Winterthur on Tuesday. An 87-year-old driver drove into a lamppost.

16.07.2025, 11:27

An 87-year-old pensioner collided head-on with a lamppost in Winterthur on Tuesday. The man died as a result, as the Winterthur city police reported in a press release.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the police received a report of an accident in which a car had crashed into a lamppost. The patrol immediately arrived at the scene and found the 87-year-old driver, who received emergency medical care from the ambulance service and was then taken to hospital. The man died in hospital that night.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. The driver lost control of his vehicle for reasons that are still unclear, but a medical cause is suspected.