A 93-year-old female driver died after a head-on collision with a school bus in Schwanden GL on Wednesday. There were no children on the bus at the time of the accident.

A fatal traffic accident occurred in Schwanden GL on Wednesday afternoon. A 93-year-old woman was driving her car on the main road towards Nidfurn at around 12 noon. For reasons as yet unexplained, she crossed into the oncoming lane below the community center and crashed head-on into an oncoming school bus, according to the Glarus cantonal police.

Due to the force of the impact, the senior citizen's car spun 180 degrees and came to a standstill on the right-hand side of the road. The woman was trapped in the vehicle and could only be freed with the assistance of paramedics, police and other helpers. Her state of health deteriorated during the rescue. She was taken to hospital, where she died shortly afterwards.

The 52-year-old driver of the school bus was uninjured. There were no children on the bus at the time of the accident. Both vehicles were totaled. The main road had to be closed for around three hours, causing considerable traffic delays.