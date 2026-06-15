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Accident in Wohlenschwil, AG Driver crashes into bridge pier and dies

SDA

15.6.2026 - 08:46

The driver crashed his car into a bridge pier in Wohlenschwil, AG. He sustained fatal injuries.
The driver crashed his car into a bridge pier in Wohlenschwil, AG. He sustained fatal injuries.
Keystone

A fatal accident occurred in Wohlenschwil, AG, on Sunday. A driver crashed into a bridge pier and died at the scene.

Keystone-SDA

15.06.2026, 08:46

15.06.2026, 08:58

A 37-year-old driver died on Sunday in Wohlenschwil, Aargau, in a single-vehicle accident. The driver collided with a bridge pier after veering off the road for unknown reasons.

First responders reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. that a single-vehicle accident had occurred on Birrhardstrasse in Wohlenschwil, as the Aargau cantonal police announced on Monday. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene immediately.

For the 37-year-old driver, it was too late to save him. According to police, the exact cause of the accident is the subject of an ongoing investigation. The road was closed for several hours while the accident was being investigated.

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